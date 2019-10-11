View larger $8.99 $2.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





CD SKU: 191011-79386-1

UPC: 07822186992

Part No: ARCD8699

Weight: 0.05 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Whitney Houston items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: CD

Genres: Crime | Thrillers

Studio: Arista Records

Item Release Date: November 17, 1992

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Bodyguard Original Soundtrack Album CD (1992).

The item is in good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1



Artists: Whitney Houston

Related Items

Categories

Arista Records | CD | Crime | Music & Spoken Word | Thrillers