$8.99
$2.97
CDSKU: 191011-79386-1
UPC: 07822186992
Part No: ARCD8699
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
UPC: 07822186992
Part No: ARCD8699
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Whitney Houston items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Crime | Thrillers
Studio: Arista Records
Item Release Date: November 17, 1992
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Bodyguard Original Soundtrack Album CD (1992).
The item is in good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Artists: Whitney Houston
Related Items
Categories
Arista Records | CD | Crime | Music & Spoken Word | Thrillers