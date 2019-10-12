Share Page Support Us
Celebrities of the Army Part VIII Lyttelton, Plumer, Kekewich, Chermside

Celebrities of the Army Part VIII Lyttelton, Plumer, Kekewich, Chermside
View larger

Details

Celebrities of the Army Part VIII, edited by Commander C.N. Robinson, R.N. of Army and Navy Illustrated.

Published by George Newnes Limited.

Content:

  • Lieutenant-General Sir H.C. Chermside G.C.M.G., C.B., R.E.
  • Colonel R.G. Kekewich, Loyal North Lancashire Regiment
  • Brevet Lieutenant-Colonel H.C.O. Plumer, Commanding at Tull, Rhodesia
  • Lieutenant-General The Hon. N.G. Lyttelton, C.B., Commanding Fourth Brigade in South Africa

