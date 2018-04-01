Twitter
Which Way to the Front Original Half Sheet 28 x 22 inch Movie Poster

$40.00

$21.97


1 in stock


Poster (Half Sheet - Horizontal) 22 x 28 inchSKU: 180402-71362-1
Weight: 2.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Comedy | War
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: September 4, 1970
Rating: G
Details

For sale is an original half sheet poster for Jerry Lewis war comedy Which Way to the Front, a film that the comedian also directed.

The item is printed on heavyweight card stock paper and is in very good condition, with minor folds and creases. There are signs of wear on the bottom edge and small tears on the left and top edges. This item will ship rolled.

Specifications

  • Size: 28 x 22 in

Cast: Dack Rambo | Harold J. Stone | Jan Murray | Jerry Lewis | John Wood | Kaye Ballard | Paul Winchell | Robert Middleton | Sidney Miller | Steve Franken
Directors: Jerry Lewis
Project Name: Which Way to the Front?

