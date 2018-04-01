Twitter
Abel Ferrara’s Ms. 45 Original Drafthouse Films 27 x 41 inch Movie Poster

Abel Ferrara’s Ms. 45 Original Drafthouse Films 27 x 41 inch Movie Poster
$22.99

$18.97


1 in stock


Poster (One Sheet) 27 x 41 inchSKU: 180401-71357-1
Weight: 2.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Drafthouse Films
Original U.S. Release: April 24, 1981
Rating: R
Details

Featured is a limited edition 27 x 41 inch poster that was issued by Drafthouse Films for their special edition theatrical and disc release of Abel Ferrara’s gritty crime cult classic Ms. 45 (1981), in 2013.

The semi-gloss poster is in very good condition, with some creases on the right side and a small tear on the bottom edge. The item is printed on a high-quality paper stock and will be shipped rolled.

Specifications

  • Size: 27x41 in

Cast: Albert Sinkys | Bogey | Darlene Stuto | Helen McGara | Nike Zachmanoglou | Zoë Lund
Directors: Abel Ferrara
Project Name: Ms. 45

