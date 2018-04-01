Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Blue Thunder Original Insert 14 x 36 inch Movie Poster

Blue Thunder Original Insert 14 x 36 inch Movie Poster
View larger
Blue Thunder Original Insert 14 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Blue Thunder Original Insert 14 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Blue Thunder Original Insert 14 x 36 inch Movie Poster

$29.99

$24.97


1 in stock


Poster (Insert) 14 x 36 inchSKU: 180401-71353-1
Weight: 2.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: John Badham | Malcolm McDowell | Roy Scheider | Warren Oates  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Columbia Tri-Star
Original U.S. Release: May 13, 1983
Rating: R
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This original Blue Thunder Insert Style Movie Poster is in overall very good condition, with slight wear along the edges and bends on some corners.

Specifications

  • Size: 14x36 in

Cast: Candy Clark | Daniel Stern | David Sheiner | James Murtaugh | Jason Bernard | Joe Santos | Malcolm McDowell | Paul Roebling | Roy Scheider | Warren Oates
Directors: John Badham
Project Name: Blue Thunder

Related Items

Austin Powers in Goldmember Widescreen Edition DVD (2005, Infinifilm) Mike Myers, Beyoncé
Last of the Mohicans Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Game of Thrones: Hand of the Queen Collector’s Pin
Moulin Rouge! Music from Baz Luhrmann’s Film
Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Framed
The Lost Boys – 1998 DVD
The Shining Painted Montage 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Zatoichi: The Blind Swordsman Criterion Collection Box Set
The Walking Dead: Rick vs. Negan 24 x 36 Inch Television Series Poster

Categories

Action | Columbia Tri-Star | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Thrillers | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *