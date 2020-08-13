The New York Ripper 4K UHD Blu-ray Special Edition (2020)

$49.95
Details
Someone Is Taking A Big Bite Out Of The Big Apple… On 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray!
A blade-wielding psychopath is on the loose, turning The Big Apple bright red with the blood of beautiful young women. As NYPD detective Fred Williams (Jack Hedley of FOR YOUR EYES ONLY) follows the trail of butchery from the decks of the Staten Island Ferry to the sex shows of Times Square, each brutal murder becomes a sadistic taunt. In the city that never sleeps, the hunt is on for the killer that can’t be stopped!
Co-written and directed by acclaimed horror maestro Lucio Fulci (ZOMBIE, CITY OF THE LIVING DEAD) and filmed on location in the mean streets of New York City, this is one of Fulci’s most savage and controversial thrillers. Now Blue Underground’s acclaimed restoration of THE NEW YORK RIPPER, scanned in 4K 16-bit from the original 35mm 2-perf camera negative, is presented with Dolby Vision HDR and a new Dolby Atmos audio mix, gushing with hours of Extras!
Special Features
- Audio Commentary with Troy Howarth, Author of Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and His Films
- The Art Of Killing - Interview with Co-Writer Dardano Sacchetti
- Three Fingers Of Violence - Interview with Star Howard Ross
- The Second Victim - Interview with Co-Star Cinzia de Ponti
- The Broken Bottle Murder - Interview with Co-Star Zora Kerova
- 'I'm an Actress!' – 2009 Interview with Co-Star Zora Kerova
- The Beauty Killer - Interview with Stephen Thrower, Author of Beyond Terror: The Films of Lucio Fulci
- Paint Me Blood Red - Interview with Poster Artist Enzo Sciotti
- NYC Locations Then and Now
- Theatrical Trailer
- Poster & Still Gallery
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Aspect Ratio: Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) Widescreen 2.40:1 feature presentation and Bonus Blu-ray
- Region: All
- Runtime: 93
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH, Francais, Espanol, English for Italian Audio
- Audio: Dolby Atmos (English); 5.1 DTS-HD (English); 1.0 DTS-HD (English, Italian); 1.0 Dolby Digital (French, Spanish)
Cast: Almanta Suska | Howard Ross | Jack Hedley
Directors: Lucio Fulci
Project Name: The New York Ripper
