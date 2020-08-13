The New York Ripper 4K UHD Blu-ray Special Edition (2020)

View larger $49.95 $39.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





4K Blu-ray SKU: 200813-81529-1

UPC: 827058750394

Part No: BLU-BD-7503

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Lucio Fulci items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Horror

Studio: Blue Underground

Original U.S. Release: March 4, 1982

Item Release Date: August 25, 2020

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Someone Is Taking A Big Bite Out Of The Big Apple… On 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray!

A blade-wielding psychopath is on the loose, turning The Big Apple bright red with the blood of beautiful young women. As NYPD detective Fred Williams (Jack Hedley of FOR YOUR EYES ONLY) follows the trail of butchery from the decks of the Staten Island Ferry to the sex shows of Times Square, each brutal murder becomes a sadistic taunt. In the city that never sleeps, the hunt is on for the killer that can’t be stopped!

Co-written and directed by acclaimed horror maestro Lucio Fulci (ZOMBIE, CITY OF THE LIVING DEAD) and filmed on location in the mean streets of New York City, this is one of Fulci’s most savage and controversial thrillers. Now Blue Underground’s acclaimed restoration of THE NEW YORK RIPPER, scanned in 4K 16-bit from the original 35mm 2-perf camera negative, is presented with Dolby Vision HDR and a new Dolby Atmos audio mix, gushing with hours of Extras!

Special Features

Audio Commentary with Troy Howarth, Author of Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and His Films

The Art Of Killing - Interview with Co-Writer Dardano Sacchetti

Three Fingers Of Violence - Interview with Star Howard Ross

The Second Victim - Interview with Co-Star Cinzia de Ponti

The Broken Bottle Murder - Interview with Co-Star Zora Kerova

'I'm an Actress!' – 2009 Interview with Co-Star Zora Kerova

The Beauty Killer - Interview with Stephen Thrower, Author of Beyond Terror: The Films of Lucio Fulci

Paint Me Blood Red - Interview with Poster Artist Enzo Sciotti

NYC Locations Then and Now

Theatrical Trailer

Poster & Still Gallery

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Aspect Ratio: Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) Widescreen 2.40:1 feature presentation and Bonus Blu-ray

Region: All

Runtime: 93

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH, Francais, Espanol, English for Italian Audio

Audio: Dolby Atmos (English); 5.1 DTS-HD (English); 1.0 DTS-HD (English, Italian); 1.0 Dolby Digital (French, Spanish)

Cast: Almanta Suska | Howard Ross | Jack Hedley

Directors: Lucio Fulci

Project Name: The New York Ripper

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Blue Underground | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Exploitation | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Movies & TV