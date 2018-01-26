Twitter
Raijin Comics Issue 0 – Authentic Japanese Manga – City Hunter

Raijin Comics Issue 0 – Authentic Japanese Manga – City Hunter
Raijin Comics Issue 0 – Authentic Japanese Manga – City Hunter
Raijin Comics Issue 0 – Authentic Japanese Manga – City Hunter
Raijin Comics Issue 0 – Authentic Japanese Manga – City Hunter

$8.99

$4.50


1 in stock


ComicSKU: 180126-70249-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Crime
Details

Featured is Raijin Comics Issue 0.

This issue of Raijin Comics is in very good condition with some edge wear, creases, bends and a few cracks along the spine. See photos for details.

  • City Hunter – Hojo Tsukasa
  • Fist of the Blue Sky – Hara Tetsuo
  • Baki the Grappler – Itagaki Keisuke
  • Guardian Angel – Sakurano Minene


Subject: Raijin Comics

