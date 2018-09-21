Share Page Support Us
True Romance Motion Picture Soundtrack 25th Anniversary Limited Clear with White Splatter Vinyl Edition

True Romance Motion Picture Soundtrack 25th Anniversary Limited Clear with White Splatter Vinyl Edition
Though it was directed by Tony Scott, the 1993 film True Romance displayed all the signature themes and images of its writer, Quentin Tarantino, from its grisly violence to its B-movie homages to its gleeful amorality. And the same could be said of the soundtrack; alongside composer Hans Zimmer’s riff on Carl Orff (which itself was an homage to another violent road movie, Badlands), True Romance offered a playlist that smacked of Tarantino in its embrace of rockabilly (Charlie Sexton, Chris Isaak), grunge (Soundgarden), honky-tonk (Shelby Lynne), and romantic machismo (Robert Palmer’s take on “[Love Is] The Tender Trap”).Vinyl would seem a natural for such a “warped” soundtrack; and, for this 25th Anniversary reissue, we’ve crafted a custom jacket sporting production stills from the film. What’s more, this release of True Romance comes in clear with white splatter vinyl limited to 1700 copies! Consider this a homage to one of the greatest cult classic films of all time…don’t miss out on this limited edition.

  • Limited Edition of 1700
  • Pressed on clear with white splatter vinyl
  • Rare stills from the movie on reverse side of sleeve

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Anna Levine | Brad Pitt | Bronson Pinchot | Chris Penn | Christian Slater | Christopher Walken | Conchata Ferrell | Dennis Hopper | Gary Oldman | James Gandolfini | Kevin Corrigan | Michael Beach | Michael Rapaport | Patricia Arquette | Paul Bates | Samuel L. Jackson | Saul Rubinek | Tom Sizemore | Val Kilmer | Victor Argo
Directors: Tony Scott
Project Name: True Romance
Contributors: Charles and Eddie | Charlie Sexton | Chris Isaak | Hans Zimmer | Howard Blake | John Waite | Nymphomania | Robert Palmer | Shelby Lynne | Soundgarden

