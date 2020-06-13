Share Page Support Us
Star Wars: Episode I Senator Palpatine with Senate Cam Droid and Talking CommTech Chip (1998) [1218]

$12.99

$6.99


toySKU: 200613-80974-1
UPC: 076281840826
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New

View All: George Lucas | Ian McDiarmid | Samuel L. Jackson | Star Wars  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction
Studio: Hasbro
Original U.S. Release: May 19, 1999
Rating: PG
Star Wars: Episode I Senator Palpatine with Senate Cam Droid and Talking CommTech Chip (1998).

  • Material: Plastic

Cast: Ahmed Best | Anthony Daniels | Ewan McGregor | Frank Oz | Ian McDiarmid | Jake Lloyd | Kenny Baker | Liam Neeson | Natalie Portman | Pernilla August | Ray Park | Samuel L. Jackson | Terence Stamp | Warwick Davis
Directors: George Lucas
Project Name: Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Characters: Emperor Palpatine

