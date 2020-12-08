Share Page Support Us
Steven Spielberg's War Horse Full Color Press Book (2011)
Steven Spielberg's War Horse Full Color Press Book (2011)
$21.99

$17.90


1 in stock


bookletSKU: 201208-83759-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads, Photos & Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | War
Original U.S. Release: December 25, 2011
Rating: PG-13
Details

War Horse Full Color Press Book. These press books were inserted into trade magazines such as The Hollywood Reporter and used to promote the Steven Spielberg film during Awards season.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch | David Kross | David Thewlis | Emily Watson | Jeremy Irvine | Peter Mullan | Tom Hiddleston
Directors: Steven Spielberg
Project Name: War Horse

