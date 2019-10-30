RWBY 34 X 22 inch Anime Poster [9293]

$10.99
$8.97
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Original U.S. Release: July 18, 2013
Rating: NR
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
RWBY 34 X 22 inch Anime Poster.
The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 34x22 in
Cast: Arryn Zech | Barbara Dunkelman | Jen Brown | Kara Eberle | Lindsay Jones | Michael Jones | Miles Luna | Samantha Ireland | Shannon McCormick | Vic Mignogna
Project Name: RWBY
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | The Museum of Fantastic Art