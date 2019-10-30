RWBY 34 X 22 inch Anime Poster [9293]

View larger $10.99 $8.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Poster SKU: 191030-79632-1

Weight: 0.09 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Original U.S. Release: July 18, 2013

Rating: NR

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

RWBY 34 X 22 inch Anime Poster.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 34x22 in

Cast: Arryn Zech | Barbara Dunkelman | Jen Brown | Kara Eberle | Lindsay Jones | Michael Jones | Miles Luna | Samantha Ireland | Shannon McCormick | Vic Mignogna

Project Name: RWBY

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | The Museum of Fantastic Art