View larger $32.00 $24.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





DVD SKU: 191012-79406-1

UPC: 702727126420

Weight: 5.07 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Formats: DVD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Cult Television | Foreign Films | Science Fiction

Studio: ADV Films

Item Release Date: April 19, 2005

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Full Metal Panic! The Complete Collection 7-Disc Box Set (2005).

The item is in good condition with bends and creases in the outer case. See photos for details.

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Region: 1

Audio: 5.1 / 2.0 Dolby Digital

Runtime: 600

Subtitles: English

Language: Japanese

Number of Discs: 7



Project Name: Full Metal Panic

Related Items

Categories

Action | ADV Films | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | DVD | Foreign Films | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art