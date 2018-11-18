Time Bomb Comic 1 of 3 by Jimmy Palmiotti, Justin Gray (2011) [BK06]

View larger $4.99 $3.99 - Select Qty - 1

Condition: NM Near Mint



Studio: Radical Books

Item Release Date: March 22, 2011

A group of international scientists and archeologists on a publicly funded dig discover a hidden city beneath the streets of Berlin. Constructed as a failsafe option for the Nazi party should they lose the war, the city is home to Hitler’s ultimate doomsday weapon — an Omega bomb designed to wipe out the human race — and it’s just been activated! Now, a crew of scientists with state-of-the-art weapons and equipment must travel back in time to 24 hours before the disaster to stop the bomb from going off. However, they soon discover that, instead, they’ve been sent back 65 years to the height of Hitler’s Germany.

The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear. See photos for details.

Authors: Jimmy Palmiotti | Justin Gray

