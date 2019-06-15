Share Page Support Us
39th San Diego Comic Con International Souvenir Book (2008) with Alex Ross painted cover DC Comics’ Legion of Super Heroes [193114]

39th San Diego Comic Con International Souvenir Book (2008) with Alex Ross painted cover DC Comics' Legion of Super Heroes
39th San Diego Comic Con International Souvenir Book (2008) with Alex Ross painted cover DC Comics’ Legion of Super Heroes [193114]
39th San Diego Comic Con International Souvenir Book (2008) with Alex Ross painted cover DC Comics’ Legion of Super Heroes [193114]

$18.99

$12.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190615-78104-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Item Release Date: July 24, 2008
Details

Featured is a souvenir book from the 39th edition of San Diego Comic Con International. The book cover features Alex Ross’ stunning depiction of DC Comics’ Legion of Super Heroes.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 8.5 x 11 in

