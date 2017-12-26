Ennio Morricone – Erotic Soundtracks Compilation

View larger $17.98 $13.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





CD SKU: 171227-69144-1

UPC: 076119100481

Part No: KOB10048

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Ennio Morricone items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Exploitation | Film Noir | History | Horror | Mature | Romance | Sexploitation | Thrillers

Studio: Kind of Blue Records

Item Release Date: January 24, 2012

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Kind of Blue specialized in the film music of Ennio Morricone to great critical praise and incredible commercial success. This collection of Ennio Morricone Erotic Soundtracks is a world premiere event. The disc compilation includes music from Lolita, Once Upon a Time in America, Orient Express, Tinto Brass’ Senso 45, Dario Argento’s L’Uccello dalle Piume di Cristallo (The Bird with the Crystal Plumage) and many more.

Playlists

Nuovo Cinema Paradiso (Titoli)

Novecento - Romanzo

Mission: Gabriel's Oboe

Lolita (Finale)

Deborah's Theme (from Once Upon a Time in America)

Orient Express

Il Maestro e Margherita

In Viaggio con Anita

Chi Mai (from Maddalena)

La Ragione, Il Cuore, l'Amore (from Il Diavolo nel Cervello)

Sauna (from Metti una Sera a Cena)

Disegni Oltre (from Senso 45)

Come un Miracolo (from Forza G)

Castelli di Scozia (from Matrimonio con Vizietto)

Miriam and Philip (from Secret of the Sahara)

Forse Basta (Il Giro del Mondo degli Innamorati di Peynet)

La Califfa

Mosca Addio

L'Uccello dalle Piume di Cristallo (The Bird with the Crystal Plumage)

La Cugina (The Cousin)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1



Directors: Adrian Lyne | Alberto Negrin | Aldo Lado | Bernardo Bertolucci | Claude Barma | Dario Argento | Giuseppe Tornatore | Roland Joffé | Sergio Leone | Tinto Brass

Composers: Ennio Morricone

Subject: Cinema Paradiso | Lolita | Once Upon a Time in America | Secret of the Sahara | The Bird with the Crystal Plumage | The Cousin | The Mission

Related Items

Categories

Action | CD | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Exploitation | Featured | Film Noir | History | Horror | Kind of Blue Records | Mature | Music & Spoken Word | Romance | Sexploitation | Thrillers