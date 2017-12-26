Twitter
Ennio Morricone – Erotic Soundtracks Compilation

Ennio Morricone – Erotic Soundtracks Compilation
Ennio Morricone – Erotic Soundtracks Compilation
Ennio Morricone – Erotic Soundtracks Compilation

$17.98

$13.99


1 in stock


CDSKU: 171227-69144-1
UPC: 076119100481
Part No: KOB10048
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Exploitation | Film Noir | History | Horror | Mature | Romance | Sexploitation | Thrillers
Studio: Kind of Blue Records
Item Release Date: January 24, 2012
Details

Kind of Blue specialized in the film music of Ennio Morricone to great critical praise and incredible commercial success. This collection of Ennio Morricone Erotic Soundtracks is a world premiere event. The disc compilation includes music from Lolita, Once Upon a Time in America, Orient Express, Tinto Brass’ Senso 45, Dario Argento’s L’Uccello dalle Piume di Cristallo (The Bird with the Crystal Plumage) and many more.

Playlists

  • Nuovo Cinema Paradiso (Titoli)
    Novecento - Romanzo
    Mission: Gabriel's Oboe
    Lolita (Finale)
    Deborah's Theme (from Once Upon a Time in America)
    Orient Express
    Il Maestro e Margherita
    In Viaggio con Anita
    Chi Mai (from Maddalena)
    La Ragione, Il Cuore, l'Amore (from Il Diavolo nel Cervello)
    Sauna (from Metti una Sera a Cena)
    Disegni Oltre (from Senso 45)
    Come un Miracolo (from Forza G)
    Castelli di Scozia (from Matrimonio con Vizietto)
    Miriam and Philip (from Secret of the Sahara)
    Forse Basta (Il Giro del Mondo degli Innamorati di Peynet)
    La Califfa
    Mosca Addio
    L'Uccello dalle Piume di Cristallo (The Bird with the Crystal Plumage)
    La Cugina (The Cousin)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Directors: Adrian Lyne | Alberto Negrin | Aldo Lado | Bernardo Bertolucci | Claude Barma | Dario Argento | Giuseppe Tornatore | Roland Joffé | Sergio Leone | Tinto Brass
Composers: Ennio Morricone
Subject: Cinema Paradiso | Lolita | Once Upon a Time in America | Secret of the Sahara | The Bird with the Crystal Plumage | The Cousin | The Mission

