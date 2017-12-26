Ennio Morricone – Erotic Soundtracks Compilation

$17.98
Details
Kind of Blue specialized in the film music of Ennio Morricone to great critical praise and incredible commercial success. This collection of Ennio Morricone Erotic Soundtracks is a world premiere event. The disc compilation includes music from Lolita, Once Upon a Time in America, Orient Express, Tinto Brass’ Senso 45, Dario Argento’s L’Uccello dalle Piume di Cristallo (The Bird with the Crystal Plumage) and many more.
Playlists
- Nuovo Cinema Paradiso (Titoli)
Novecento - Romanzo
Mission: Gabriel's Oboe
Lolita (Finale)
Deborah's Theme (from Once Upon a Time in America)
Orient Express
Il Maestro e Margherita
In Viaggio con Anita
Chi Mai (from Maddalena)
La Ragione, Il Cuore, l'Amore (from Il Diavolo nel Cervello)
Sauna (from Metti una Sera a Cena)
Disegni Oltre (from Senso 45)
Come un Miracolo (from Forza G)
Castelli di Scozia (from Matrimonio con Vizietto)
Miriam and Philip (from Secret of the Sahara)
Forse Basta (Il Giro del Mondo degli Innamorati di Peynet)
La Califfa
Mosca Addio
L'Uccello dalle Piume di Cristallo (The Bird with the Crystal Plumage)
La Cugina (The Cousin)
Specifications
Directors: Adrian Lyne | Alberto Negrin | Aldo Lado | Bernardo Bertolucci | Claude Barma | Dario Argento | Giuseppe Tornatore | Roland Joffé | Sergio Leone | Tinto Brass
Composers: Ennio Morricone
Subject: Cinema Paradiso | Lolita | Once Upon a Time in America | Secret of the Sahara | The Bird with the Crystal Plumage | The Cousin | The Mission
Related Items
Categories
