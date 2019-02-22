The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance Centennial Collection Special Edition

View larger $19.99 $6.99 - Select Qty - 1

Behind the camera, John Ford, a director whose name is synonymous with “Westerns.” Gathered in front of it, An ideal cast, James Stewart, John Wayne, Vera Miles and Lee Marvin. Now presented on two discs, with all-new special features, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance rides into town as classic entry in the Paramount Centennial Collection. Director Ford brings us to the lawless frontier village of Shinbone, a town plagued by a larger-than-life nemesis, Liberty Valance (Marvin). Stewart plays the bungling but charming big-city lawyer determined to rid Shinbone of Valance, and he finds that he has an unlikely ally – in the form of a rugged, local rancher (Wayne). The two men also share the same love interest (Miles). But when the final showdown becomes inevitable, one of the two will attempt to get the gunman – but the other one will wind up getting the gal.

Special Features

Disc 1

Commentary by Filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich along with his archival recordings with John Ford and James Stewart

Selected Scene Commentary with intro by Dan Ford along with his archival recordings with John Ford, James Stewart and Lee Marvin

Disc 2

The Size of Legends, The Soul of Myth

Theatrical Trailer

Galleries

Specifications

Runtime: 123

Region: 1

Cast: James Stewart | John Wayne | Lee Marvin | Vera Miles

Directors: John Ford

Project Name: The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

