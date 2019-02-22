Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance Centennial Collection Special Edition

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance Centennial Collection Special Edition
View larger
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance Centennial Collection Special Edition
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance Centennial Collection Special Edition

$19.99

$6.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 190222-77340-1
UPC: 097361423449
ISBN-10: 1415749043
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Lee Marvin  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: DVD
Genres: Drama | Western
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: April 22, 1962
Item Release Date: May 19, 2009
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Behind the camera, John Ford, a director whose name is synonymous with “Westerns.” Gathered in front of it, An ideal cast, James Stewart, John Wayne, Vera Miles and Lee Marvin. Now presented on two discs, with all-new special features, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance rides into town as classic entry in the Paramount Centennial Collection. Director Ford brings us to the lawless frontier village of Shinbone, a town plagued by a larger-than-life nemesis, Liberty Valance (Marvin). Stewart plays the bungling but charming big-city lawyer determined to rid Shinbone of Valance, and he finds that he has an unlikely ally – in the form of a rugged, local rancher (Wayne). The two men also share the same love interest (Miles). But when the final showdown becomes inevitable, one of the two will attempt to get the gunman – but the other one will wind up getting the gal.

Special Features

  • Disc 1
  • Commentary by Filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich along with his archival recordings with John Ford and James Stewart
    Selected Scene Commentary with intro by Dan Ford along with his archival recordings with John Ford, James Stewart and Lee Marvin
  • Disc 2
  • The Size of Legends, The Soul of Myth
    Theatrical Trailer
    Galleries

Specifications

  • Runtime: 123
  • Region: 1

Cast: James Stewart | John Wayne | Lee Marvin | Vera Miles
Directors: John Ford
Project Name: The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Related Items

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three Kino Lorber 42nd Anniversary Special Edition
Metropolis 12 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Abel Ferrara’s The Driller Killer 2-Disc Arrow Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD
The Commuter Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music Composed and Conducted by Roque Banos
Grease 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1978)
Burt Reynolds Sam Whiskey DVD Edition
Hopscotch Criterion Collection Special Editions
The Walking Dead: Rick vs. Negan 24 x 36 Inch Television Series Poster
The Witch Who Came From the Sea Special Restored Blu-ray Edition

Categories

Drama | DVD | Movies & TV | Paramount Pictures | Throwback Space | Western

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *