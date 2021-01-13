Share Page Support Us
Life Magazine (July 7, 1972) George McGovern Self-Portrait Cover [J98]

View larger

$9.99

$6.99


1 in stock


magSKU: 210113-84255-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Art and Culture | Biography | Drama
Details

Life Magazine (July 7, 1972) George McGovern Self-Portrait Cover.

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: Life Magazine

