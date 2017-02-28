Hieronymus Bosch: Touched by the Devil

$29.95
$18.99
UPC: 738329210625
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Documentary | Drama
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: July 27, 2016
Item Release Date: January 24, 2017
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
In 2016, the Noordbrabants Museum in the Dutch city of Den Bosch held a special exhibition devoted to the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who died 500 years ago. This late-medieval artist lived his entire life in the city, and caused an uproar with his fantastical, violent, and utterly unique paintings detailing the pleasures and pains of heaven and hell. In preparation for the exhibition, a team of Dutch art historians crisscrossed the globe to unravel the secrets of his art. They used special infrared cameras to examine the sketches beneath the paint, in the hope of discovering more about the artist’s intentions. They also sought to establish which of the paintings could be attributed to Bosch himself, and which to his pupils or followers. The experts shuttled between Den Bosch, Madrid and Venice, cutting their way through the art world’s tangle of red tape, resulting in the controversial and extraordinary discovery of a lost Bosch painting.
Special Features
- Deleted Scenes
- Trailer
Specifications
- Runtime: 88 minutes
Cast: Gabriele Finaldi | John Hand | Matteo Ceriana
Directors: Pieter van Huystee
Related Items
Categories
Documentary | Drama | DVD | Kino Lorber | Movies & TV