Entertainment Weekly (Apr 17/24, 2015, No. 1359/1360) Avengers: Age of Ultron, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans [H58]

- Subject Avengers: Age of Ultron | Chris Evans | Chris Hemsworth | Robert Downey Jr
- Publication Entertainment Weekly
- Characters Captain America | Iron Man | Thor
- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction
- Studios: Marvel Studios
- Product Release Date: April 17, 2015
- More: Chris Evans | Chris Hemsworth | Robert Downey Jr
Entertainment Weekly (Apr 17/24, 2015, No. 1359/1360) Avengers: Age of Ultron, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans. Special Double Issue, Collector’s Edition Cover 1 of 4.
The item has some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Explore More...
- Tags: Entertainment Weekly
- People / Bands: Chris Evans | Chris Hemsworth | Robert Downey Jr
- Characters: Captain America | Iron Man | Thor
- Shows / Movies: Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction
- Studios / Manufacturers: Marvel Studios
- Product Types: Magazines & Newspapers