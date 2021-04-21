Lee Van Cleef in Guns Girls and Gangsters Original Lobby Card Press Photo [G95]

Currently Unavailable
- Cast: Carlo Fiore | Elaine Edwards | Gerald Mohr | Grant Richards | John Baer | Lee Van Cleef | Mamie Van Doren | Paul Fix
- Directors: Edward L. Cahn
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Press Photos | Originals | Originals
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
- Genres: Crime | Drama | Thrillers
- Studios: United Artists
- Original Release Date: January 1, 1959
- Rating: NR
Lee Van Cleef in Guns Girls and Gangsters Original Lobby Card Press Photo.
Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 in
