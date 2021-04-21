Jack Nicholson in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) Lobby Card Press Photo [F76]

- Cast: Alonzo Brown | Anjelica Huston | Audrey Landers | Brad Dourif | Christopher Lloyd | Danny DeVito | Dean R. Brooks | Jack Nicholson | Josip Elic | Ken Kenny | Lan Fendors | Louise Fletcher | Mel Lambert | Michael Berryman | Mwako Cumbuka | Nathan George | Peter Brocco | Scatman Crothers | Sydney Lassick | William Duell | William Redfield
- Directors: Milos Forman
- Project Name One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
- Product Types: Press Photos | Lobby Cards | Originals | Originals
- Genres: Drama
- Studios: Fantasy Films | United Artists
- Original Release Date: November 19, 1975
- Rating: R
- More: Anjelica Huston | Audrey Landers | Christopher Lloyd | Danny DeVito | Jack Nicholson | Michael Berryman | Scatman Crothers
Jack Nicholson in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) Lobby Card Press Photo.
Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 10x8 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Alonzo Brown | Anjelica Huston | Audrey Landers | Brad Dourif | Christopher Lloyd | Danny DeVito | Dean R. Brooks | Jack Nicholson | Josip Elic | Ken Kenny | Lan Fendors | Louise Fletcher | Mel Lambert | Michael Berryman | Milos Forman | Mwako Cumbuka | Nathan George | Peter Brocco | Scatman Crothers | Sydney Lassick | William Duell | William Redfield
- Shows / Movies: One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
- Genres: Drama
- Studios / Manufacturers: Fantasy Films | United Artists
- Product Types: Originals | Originals