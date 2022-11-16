Share Page Support Us
We Were Strangers (1949) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, John Huston, John Garfield [F89]
We Were Strangers (1949) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, John Huston, John Garfield.

This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.

Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

