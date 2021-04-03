Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Battle Cry (1955) Original Press Photo – Tab Hunter, Mona Freeman [F73]

Battle Cry (1955) Original Press Photo – Tab Hunter, Mona Freeman [F73]
View larger
Battle Cry (1955) Original Press Photo – Tab Hunter, Mona Freeman [F73]
Battle Cry (1955) Original Press Photo – Tab Hunter, Mona Freeman [F73]
$16.99
$13.99
See Options

1 in stock
pic
SKU: 210403-86157-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Battle Cry (1955) Original Press Photo – Tab Hunter, Mona Freeman.

The item is in very good shape with minor bends, wear and a pen mark. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10x8 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Buried Alive Blu-ray Edition
Ann B. Davis Original Press Photo – The Brady Bunch [F72]
Godfather from Canton 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster – Gordon Liu (1982)
Breaking Bad’s Jesse Pinkman Pointing Gun 12 x 36 inch TV Series Poster
J.J. Abrams’ Fringe TV Series Original 11×17 inch Promotional Poster (2008) [I22]
Marvel’s The Punisher with a Pair of Pistols 23 X 35 inch Comic Poster
The Legend of Bruce Lee Volume 2 – Asian biopic on the iconic martial arts master and actor
Watchmen: Music From The Motion Picture Limited Edition Picture Vinyl
DC Comics Alan Moore’s Watchmen Number 1 First Printing (September 1986) [12213]
Stuntman Hand-Numbered Limited Edition Original Soundtrack Reissue
picSKU: 210403-86157-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.