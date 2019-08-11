Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Ennio Morricone – Paura Volume 2: A Collection Of Scary and Thrilling Soundtracks

Ennio Morricone – Paura Volume 2: A Collection Of Scary and Thrilling Soundtracks
View larger
Ennio Morricone – Paura Volume 2: A Collection Of Scary and Thrilling Soundtracks
Ennio Morricone – Paura Volume 2: A Collection Of Scary and Thrilling Soundtracks

$15.99

$13.97


3 in stock


VinylSKU: 190811-78776-1
UPC: 4250137219011
Part No: RBLLP014
Weight: 2.05 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Ennio Morricone  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Suspense | Thrillers | Zombie Films
Item Release Date: September 9, 2016
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This Second Collection shows the darker experimental side of Ennio Morricone.

For almost 60 years Ennio Morricone has been composing some of the most beautiful film scores of all time. This Second Collection shows the darker experimental side of Ennio with pieces that have accompanied such films as Revolver, 900, Barbablu’, Una Pura formalita’, Un tranquillo posto in campagna and many more. Frightening orchestrations, dark jazz tapestries and unsettling piano movements are brought to life. With this release Rustblade attempts to shine a light on the compositional magic of an undisputed musical genius with a collection of songs appearing for the first time ever on vinyl. A must have!

Limited Transparent vinyl 499 copies.

Note: There is a bend in the corner of this item’s jacket. See photo for details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 50:00


Composers: Ennio Morricone

Related Items

Return of the One-Armed Swordsman 21 x 28 inch Original Spanish Movie Poster – Wang Yu, Shaw Brothers Studio (1969)
Ian Fleming’s You Only Live Twice – First Paperback Edition (Signet P2712, July 1965)
Underworld – Music From The Motion Picture Original Soundtrack Black Friday RSD 2016
Gaffers, Grips and Best Boys: Who Does What in Motion Pictures (1987)
Hellraiser Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray
Batman Ninja Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Edition
Funko DORBZ Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Vinyl Action Figure #233
The Spiritual Boxer Part II Original 21 x 31 inch Shaw Brothers Movie Poster (1979)
Psychomania (The Death Wheelers) Collector’s 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD Combo Edition
John Wick: Chapter 2

Categories

Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Horror | Music & Spoken Word | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Vinyl | Zombie Films

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *