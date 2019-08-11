Ennio Morricone – Paura Volume 2: A Collection Of Scary and Thrilling Soundtracks

View larger $15.99 $13.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 190811-78776-1

UPC: 4250137219011

Part No: RBLLP014

Weight: 2.05 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Ennio Morricone items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Suspense | Thrillers | Zombie Films

Item Release Date: September 9, 2016

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This Second Collection shows the darker experimental side of Ennio Morricone.

For almost 60 years Ennio Morricone has been composing some of the most beautiful film scores of all time. This Second Collection shows the darker experimental side of Ennio with pieces that have accompanied such films as Revolver, 900, Barbablu’, Una Pura formalita’, Un tranquillo posto in campagna and many more. Frightening orchestrations, dark jazz tapestries and unsettling piano movements are brought to life. With this release Rustblade attempts to shine a light on the compositional magic of an undisputed musical genius with a collection of songs appearing for the first time ever on vinyl. A must have!

Limited Transparent vinyl 499 copies.

Note: There is a bend in the corner of this item’s jacket. See photo for details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 50:00



Composers: Ennio Morricone

Related Items

Categories

Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Horror | Music & Spoken Word | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Vinyl | Zombie Films