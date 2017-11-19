Boardwalk Empire HBO Television Series 24 x 36 Inch Poster

$14.98
$9.99
Part No: ST5019-R
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Crime | Drama | History | Television
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: HBO
Original U.S. Release: September 19, 2010
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
HBO’s historical crime drama Boardwalk Empire centers on Atlantic City politician Enoch ‘Nucky’ Thompson (Steve Buscemi), who plays both sides of the law, conspiring with gangsters during the American Prohibition era.
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
Cast: Gretchen Mol | Kelly Macdonald | Michael Kenneth Williams | Michael Shannon | Paul Sparks | Shea Whigham | Stephen Graham | Steve Buscemi | Vincent Piazza
Project Name: Boardwalk Empire
Related Items
Categories
Crime | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | HBO | History | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Television