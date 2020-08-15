Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Household Cash Book For Farmers, Families & Mechanics (1873)

Household Cash Book For Farmers, Families & Mechanics (1873)
View larger

$8.99

$6.99


1 in stock


adSKU: 200815-81559-1
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: History
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Household Cash Book For Farmers, Families & Mechanics (1873), published by F.W. Ryder & Son. Proprietors of Bishop Soule’s Liniment. The item is in very good condition with some bends, creases, writing and small tears. Please review photos for condition details.

Related Items

TV Guide Magazine March 10-16, 2001 – Janet Jackson Collector’s Cover B
Great Hollywood Movies Hardcover Edition (1983)
TV Guide Magazine March 10-16, 2001 – Janet Jackson Collector’s Cover A
The British Horror Film: From the Silents to the Multiplex Hardcover Edition
Chessie System Metal or Porcelain 12 x 8 inch Sign
The Royal Wedding: The Official Album – Recorded at Westminster Abbey 29th April 2011
Vintage Oilzum Motor Oils and Lubricants White & Bagley Co. 12 inch Sign Gas Station Garage
The Color Purple Original Soundtrack 2 LP Vinyl Box Set with Booklet (1986) Quincy Jones
Set of 6 Vintage Original Black and White Press Photos by Topping [219]
New York Post: The Yankees Century Part 10 (September 19, 2003)

Categories

History | Memorabilia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *