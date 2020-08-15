Share Page Support Us
John Deere Vintage Advertising Booklet – Moline, Ill, Brightest Gem in the American Plow Trade

$8.99

$6.99


1 in stock


adSKU: 200815-81561-1
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


John Deere Vintage Advertising Booklet – Moline, Ill, Brightest Gem in the American Plow Trade. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and writing. Please review photos for condition details.

