New York Daily News 911 Coverage Special Issue War (October 8, 2001) [J61]

View larger

$12.99

$7.97


1 in stock


paperSKU: 210214-85133-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: History
Details

New York Daily News 911 Coverage Special Issue War (October 8, 2001).

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: New York Daily News

Categories

History | Magazines & Newspapers