Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

New York Daily News 911 Coverage Hot Pursuit (September 29, 2001) [J60]

New York Daily News 911 Coverage Hot Pursuit (September 29, 2001) [J60]
View larger

$12.99

$7.97


1 in stock


paperSKU: 210214-85131-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: History
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

New York Daily News 911 Coverage Hot Pursuit (September 29, 2001).

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: New York Daily News

Related Items

The Sixties Hardcover First Edition (1998)
Last of the Mohicans Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
New York Daily News Cover – Super Bowl XLVI Coverage, Jason Pierre-Paul Giants vs. New England Patriots (2012) [J47]
Film Study: An Analytical Bibliography Volume 3 (1990)
Original Theme Music From King of Kings and Other Film Spectaculars Vinyl Edition [C45]
Bulletin of Florida Southern College Catalogue Issue – Lakeland, Florida (1947)
The Westmores of Hollywood (2nd Paperback Edition, 1976)
Bowie: Album by Album Softcover Edition
Moonshot History Channel Blu-ray Edition (2009) J80
The Faces of Hollywood: Classic Celebrity Portraits Hardcover Edition (1968) [193175]

Categories

History | Magazines & Newspapers