The Village Voice Chris Rock, The Newark Bears (May 13-19, 2015) [J62]

$12.99
$9.97
paperSKU: 210214-85135-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Chris Rock items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Sport
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Village Voice Chris Rock, The Newark Bears (May 13-19, 2015).
The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Publication: The Village Voice