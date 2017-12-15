Woodstock – 3 Days of Peace and Music 24 x 36 inch Red Event Poster

$13.99
$9.98
Part No: N24772
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space
Genres: History | Music Videos | Musical
Poster Categories: Art & Creativity | Music
Original U.S. Release: August 15, 1969
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Woodstock Music & Art Fair was a music festival in the United States that attracted more than 400,000 people. The event was scheduled for August 15th through 17th, 1969 on a dairy farm in the Catskill Mountains of southern New York State. This logo was designed by Arnold Skolnick and features a dove on guitar and originally resembled a catbird perched on a flute.
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
Artists: Arnold Skolnick
Subject: Woodstock
Related Items
Categories
Art & Creativity | Featured | History | Music | Music Videos | Musical | Posters - Reprints | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space