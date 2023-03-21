Share Page Support Us
Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh Original 4.25 x 6 inch Postcard Photo Mounted on Mat [P84]

Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh Original 4.25 x 6 inch Postcard Photo Mounted on Mat [P84]
View larger
Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh Original 4.25 x 6 inch Postcard Photo Mounted on Mat [P84]
$14.19
$12.90
1 in stock

1 in stock
Photo Print
SKU: 230321-107011
Weight: 0.4 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh Original 4.25 x 6 inch Postcard Photo Mounted on Mat. The photo was licensed for this postcard some time in the 1970’s or 1980’s.

Minor storage wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

