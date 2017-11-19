Twitter
Doctor Who Doctor’s Collage 36 x 24 Inch Television Poster

Doctor Who Doctor’s Collage 36 x 24 Inch Television Poster
View larger

PosterSKU: 171120-67363-1
Part No: ST5423
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Cult Television | Drama | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Television
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)
Original U.S. Release: November 23, 1963
Details

The British science fiction television series Doctor Who was introduced by the BBC in 1963. Doctor Who centers on the adventures of a Time Lord called “The Doctor,” an extraterrestrial being from the planet Gallifrey. This poster showcases all of the actors that have portrayed “The Doctor,” since the show began airing.

Specifications

  • Size: 36x24 in

Cast: Adrian Gibbs | Christopher Eccleston | Colin Baker | David Bradley | David Tennant | Geoffrey Hughes | John Guilor | John Hurt | Jon Pertween | Matt Smith | Michael Jayston | Patrick Troughton | Paul McGann | Peter Capaldi | Peter Davison | Richard Hurndall | Sylvester McCoy | Toby Jones | Tom Baker | William Hartnell
Project Name: Doctor Who
Characters: Doctor Who

