Superman at Fifty: The Persistence of a Legend Hardcover Edition (1987)

Superman at Fifty: The Persistence of a Legend Hardcover Edition (1987)

Superman at Fifty: The Persistence of a Legend Hardcover Edition (1987)

Superman at Fifty: The Persistence of a Legend Hardcover Edition (1987)


ISBN-10: 0940601001
ISBN-13: 9780940601000
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used.
ISBN-10: 0940601001
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
ISBN-10: 0940601001
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Item Release Date: June 1, 1987
Details

Superman at Fifty: The Persistence of a Legend Hardcover Edition (1987).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases.

Specifications

  • Pages: 189
  • Language: English
  • Size: 7.5 x 0.8 x 10.5 in


Authors: Dennis Dooley | Gary D. Engle
Subject: Superman

