Resident Evil 2 Original Soundtrack 2-Disc Limited Vinyl Edition

In contrast, the Resident Evil 2 Original Soundtrack conveys fundamental themes of panic and desperation via varying musical styles. Featuring ambient horror, industrial pieces and rousing militaristic anthems you’ll experience classic orchestral compositions alongside ominous piano underscores, taking you back to Raccoon City’s iconic Police Station, Sewer and Underground Laboratory.
The soundtrack has been remastered specifically for this release and has been pressed onto audiophile heavyweight, deluxe double-vinyl 180g LPs, housed in striking gatefold sleeves.
- 31 Tracks From The Original 1998 Game Soundtrack
- Double 180g Black Vinyl
- Deluxe Illustrated Gatefold Sleeve
- The Beginning Of Story
- Annette's Recollection
- Normal End Title
- Special End Title
- Credit Line Of Whole Staff
- Prologue
- Raccoon City
- The Front Hall
- The First Floor
- The Second Floor
- Secure Place
- Leon with Claire
- The Library
- Sherry's Theme
- The Basement Of Police Station
- T-A
- The First Malformation of G
- Ada's Theme
- The Marshalling Yard (The First Half)
- The Marshalling Yard (The Latter Half)
- The Second Malformation of G
- The Underground Laboratory
- Is Ada Spy!?
- Escape From Laboratory
- Good Bye, Leon
- Mother
- One More Kiss
- T-B
- The Third Malformation of G
- And After That...
- Credit Line
- Number of Discs: 2
- Material: 180 Gram Vinyl
Composers: Capcom Sound Team
