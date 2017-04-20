Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back Collector’s Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack with Rare Foldout Poster

$17.99
Details
The re-release of the Star Wars soundtracks took place on same day as Lucasfilm launched the original Star Wars Trilogy on DVD. The CD package includes never-before seen photos as a collectable fold-out movie poster. CD also includes special screen saver featuring exclusive Star Wars images, along with all new cover art. The 2-disc set features music composed and conducted by John Williams.
Please Note: The images of the unfolded poster and open CD case are for reference only. This item is brand and still sealed.
Playlists
- Disc 1
- 20th Century Fox Fanfare by: John Williams
- Main Title/The Ice Planet Hoth by: John Williams
- The Wampa's Lair/Vision of Obi-Wan/Snowspeeders Take Flight by: John Williams
- The Imperial Probe/Aboard the Executor by: John Williams
- The Battle of Hoth by: John Williams
- The Asteroid Field by: John Williams
- Arrival on Dagobah by: John Williams
- Luke's Nocturnal Visitor by: John Williams
- Han Solo and the Princess by: John Williams
- Jedi Master Revealed/Mynock Cave by: John Williams
- The Training of a Jedi Knight/The Magic Tree by: John Williams
- Disc 2
- The Imperial March (Darth Vader's Theme) by: John Williams
- Yoda's Theme by: John Williams
- Attacking a Star Destroyer by: John Williams
- Yoda and the Force by: John Williams
- Imperial Starfleet Deployed/City in the Clouds by: John Williams
- Lando's Palace by: John Williams
- Betrayal at Bespin by: John Williams
- Deal with Dark Lord by: John Williams
- Carbon Freeze/Darth Vader's Trap /Departure of Boba Fett by: John Williams
- The Clash of Lightsabers by: John Williams
- Rescue from Cloud City/Hyperspace by: John Williams
- The Rebel Fleet/End Title by: John Williams
Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Billy Dee Williams | Carrie Fisher | Clive Revill | David Prowse | Des Webb | Frank Oz | Harrison Ford | Jack Purvis | Jeremy Bulloch | John Hollis | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Mayhew
Directors: Irvin Kershner
