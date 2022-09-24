Share Page Support Us
D.P. 7 Comic Book Issue No.1 1986 Mark Gruenwald Marvel 12335

D.P. 7 Comic Book Issue No.1 1986 Mark Gruenwald Marvel 12335
D.P. 7 Comic Book Issue No.1 1986 Mark Gruenwald Marvel 12335
$6.59
$5.99
1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

New Universe D.P. 7 Comic Book Issue No.1 1986 Marvel, Writer Mark Gruenwald, Penciler Paul Ryan, Inker Romeo Tanghal, Letters Phil Felix, Colorist Paul Becton, Editor Ralph Macchio. Seven very special people are brought together by their unique abilities at the mysterious facility known as “The Clinic for Paranormal Research.” They soon find themselves caught up in a conspiracy bigger than anyone could have possibly realized. When they revolt against their oppressors and go on the lamb they will forever be known as D.P. 7 (Displaced Paranormals – 7).

