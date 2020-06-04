For A Few Dollars More Original Soundtrack Album Limited 10″ Vinyl Edition by Ennio Morricone

$34.00
$28.97
Part No: AMSEP82
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
Studio: Cinevox
Original U.S. Release: May 10, 1967
Item Release Date: June 5, 2020
Rating: R
Details
In 1965 the previous year’s film “A Fistful of Dollars” by Sergio Leone, thanks to its success, had already helped to codify and massively increase the popularity of the ‘spaghetti western’ genre, together with the one the two lead actors Clint Eastwood and Gian Maria Volonte. “For a Few Dollars More” is the natural prosecution of that movie, with the addition of a third protagonist – Lee Van Cleef – who joins the already mentioned two actors: a triad that made history, for another masterpiece Sergio Leone’s masterpiece.
Ennio Morricone’s music is equally important. The Maestro here chooses a ‘poor’ registry, consisting of folk instruments such as ocarina, Jew’s harp and chimes, respectively used to accompany the entry stage of the three main actors. But there are, as usual, the contributions of Alessandro Alessandroni and his Cantori Moderni choir, for an incredibly exciting final result.
Special Features
- 10” pressed on yellow vinyl & housed in a gatefold jacket
- Includes a poster
- Limited to 750 copies worldwide
Playlists
- Per qualche dollaro in più
- La resa dei conti
- Osservatori osservati
- Il colpo
- Poker d'assi
- Carillon
- Addio colonnello
- Il vizio di uccidere
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Clint Eastwood | Gian Maria Volontè | Lee Van Cleef | Luigi Pistilli
Directors: Sergio Leone
Project Name: For A Few Dollars More
Composers: Ennio Morricone
