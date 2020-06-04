For A Few Dollars More Original Soundtrack Album Limited 10″ Vinyl Edition by Ennio Morricone

View larger $34.00 $28.97 - Select Qty - 1

Original U.S. Release: May 10, 1967

Item Release Date: June 5, 2020

Rating: R

In 1965 the previous year’s film “A Fistful of Dollars” by Sergio Leone, thanks to its success, had already helped to codify and massively increase the popularity of the ‘spaghetti western’ genre, together with the one the two lead actors Clint Eastwood and Gian Maria Volonte. “For a Few Dollars More” is the natural prosecution of that movie, with the addition of a third protagonist – Lee Van Cleef – who joins the already mentioned two actors: a triad that made history, for another masterpiece Sergio Leone’s masterpiece.

Ennio Morricone’s music is equally important. The Maestro here chooses a ‘poor’ registry, consisting of folk instruments such as ocarina, Jew’s harp and chimes, respectively used to accompany the entry stage of the three main actors. But there are, as usual, the contributions of Alessandro Alessandroni and his Cantori Moderni choir, for an incredibly exciting final result.

Per qualche dollaro in più

La resa dei conti

Osservatori osservati

Il colpo

Poker d'assi

Carillon

Addio colonnello

Il vizio di uccidere

Cast: Clint Eastwood | Gian Maria Volontè | Lee Van Cleef | Luigi Pistilli

Directors: Sergio Leone

Project Name: For A Few Dollars More

Composers: Ennio Morricone

