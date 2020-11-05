The Irishman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Edition (2019)

$33.98
$25.90
UPC: 190759694718
Part No: SMV LP9694718
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Al Pacino | Anna Paquin | Joe Pesci | Ray Romano | Robert De Niro items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Biography | Crime | Drama | Thrillers
Studio: SONY Music
Original U.S. Release: November 27, 2019
Item Release Date: November 1, 2019
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Featured is the official soundtrack to the one of the most anticipated films of the year – Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, featuring a selection of songs specific to the 1950s. The songs were carefully curated by Martin Scorsese and music supervisor Randall Poster (The Wolf of Wall Street, Boardwalk Empire).
Special Features
- Features a selection of songs specific to the 1950s, carefully curated by Martin Scorsese and music supervisor Randall Poster (The Wolf of Wall Street, Boardwalk Empire) as a sonic companion to the film’s enthralling narrative of organized crime in postwar America
- As part of the storytelling of the film, the soundtrack includes many of the era’s biggest hits from the likes of Johnny Ray, Jerry Vale, Jackie Gleason and more
- Legendary guitarist and composer Robbie Robertson (The Band) composed an original track Theme for The Irishman
Playlists
- Side A
- In the Still of the Night by: The Five Satins
- Tuxedo Junction by: Glenn Miller & His Orchestra
- I Hear You Knockin' by: Smiley Lewis
- The Fat Man by: Fats Domino
- El Negro Zumbon by: Flo Sandon's
- Side B
- Le Grisbi by: Jean Wetzel
- Delicado by: Percy Faith & His Orchestra
- Have I Sinned by: Donnie Elbert
- Theme for The Irishman by: Robbie Robertson
- Song Of The Barefoot Contessa by: Hugo Winterhalter & His Orchestra
- Side C
- A White Sport Coat (And a Pink Carnation) by: Marty Robbins | Ray Conniff
- Canadian Sunset by: Eddie Heywood
- Honky Tonk, Pt. 1 by: Bill Doggett
- Melancholy Serenade by: Jackie Gleason
- Qué Rico el Mambo by: Pérez Prado Orchestra
- Side D
- Cry by: Johnnie Ray | The Four Lads
- Sleep Walk by: Santo E Johnny
- The Time Is Now by: The Golddiggers
- Al Di La by: Jerry Vale | The Latin Casino All Stars
- Pretend You Don't See Her by: The Latin Casino All Stars
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Al Pacino | Anna Paquin | Bobby Cannavale | Harvey Keitel | Joe Pesci | Ray Romano | Robert De Niro | Stephen Graham
Directors: Martin Scorsese
Project Name: The Irishman
Contributors: Donnie Elbert | Fats Domino | Flo Sandon's | Glenn Miller & His Orchestra | Hugo Winterhalter & His Orchestra | Jean Wetzel | Marty Robbins | Percy Faith & His Orchestra | Pérez Prado Orchestra | Ray Conniff | Robbie Robertson | Santo E Johnny | Smiley Lewis | The Five Satins | The Four Lads | The Golddiggers | The Latin Casino All Stars
Related Items
Categories
Biography | Crime | Drama | Featured | Featured - Email | Music & Spoken Word | SONY Music | Thrillers | Vinyl