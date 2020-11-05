Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Irishman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Edition (2019)

The Irishman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Edition (2019)
View larger
The Irishman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Edition (2019)
The Irishman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Edition (2019)

$33.98

$25.90


3 in stock


VinylSKU: 201105-82895-1
UPC: 190759694718
Part No: SMV LP9694718
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Al Pacino | Anna Paquin | Joe Pesci | Ray Romano | Robert De Niro  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Biography | Crime | Drama | Thrillers
Studio: SONY Music
Original U.S. Release: November 27, 2019
Item Release Date: November 1, 2019
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is the official soundtrack to the one of the most anticipated films of the year – Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, featuring a selection of songs specific to the 1950s. The songs were carefully curated by Martin Scorsese and music supervisor Randall Poster (The Wolf of Wall Street, Boardwalk Empire).

Special Features

  • Features a selection of songs specific to the 1950s, carefully curated by Martin Scorsese and music supervisor Randall Poster (The Wolf of Wall Street, Boardwalk Empire) as a sonic companion to the film’s enthralling narrative of organized crime in postwar America
  • As part of the storytelling of the film, the soundtrack includes many of the era’s biggest hits from the likes of Johnny Ray, Jerry Vale, Jackie Gleason and more
  • Legendary guitarist and composer Robbie Robertson (The Band) composed an original track Theme for The Irishman

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Al Pacino | Anna Paquin | Bobby Cannavale | Harvey Keitel | Joe Pesci | Ray Romano | Robert De Niro | Stephen Graham
Directors: Martin Scorsese
Project Name: The Irishman
Contributors: Donnie Elbert | Fats Domino | Flo Sandon's | Glenn Miller & His Orchestra | Hugo Winterhalter & His Orchestra | Jean Wetzel | Marty Robbins | Percy Faith & His Orchestra | Pérez Prado Orchestra | Ray Conniff | Robbie Robertson | Santo E Johnny | Smiley Lewis | The Five Satins | The Four Lads | The Golddiggers | The Latin Casino All Stars

Related Items

Narrow Margin Special Edition Blu-ray (2020)
Three Days of the Condor VHS Edition (1997) [2103]
Funko POP Star Wars: The Force Awakens Finn John Boyega Vinyl Bobble-Head #59
Cue Magazine (July 7, 1978) Peter Frampton The Bee Gees
Pretty in Pink Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Philip K. Dick On Film Softcover Book
Ghost In The Shell – Andrew Osmond
Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Art of the Game Hardcover Edition
The Swimmer Movie Tie-In Paperback Edition (June 1968) X-1850 51101850060
The Cinema of John Frankenheimer 1st Edition (1969) [193127]

Categories

Biography | Crime | Drama | Featured | Featured - Email | Music & Spoken Word | SONY Music | Thrillers | Vinyl