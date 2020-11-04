Stan Helsing 18×24 inch Original Movie Poster (2009) [D67]

$35.99
$28.99
PosterSKU: 201104-82887-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Leslie Nielsen items
Genres: Comedy | Horror | Parody
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Original U.S. Release: October 23, 2009
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Stan Helsing 18×24 inch Original Movie Poster (2009).
The item is in great condition with minor bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 18x24 in
Cast: Bo Zenga | Diora Baird | John DeSantis | Kenan Thompson | Leslie Nielsen | Steve Howey
Directors: Bo Zenga
Project Name: Stan Helsing