Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

New York Post (Feb 6, 2008) New York Giants Super Bowl XLll Champions Football Newspaper Cover W04

New York Post (Feb 6, 2008) New York Giants Super Bowl XLll Champions Football Newspaper Cover W04
View larger
$10.05
$8.97
See Options

1 in stock
newsp
SKU: 220723-102180-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

New York Post (Feb 6, 2008) Hail to The Heroes, New York Giants Super Bowl XLll Champions Football Newspaper Cover. Inside Eli Manning, Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Michael Strahan, Antonio Pierce, David Tyree.

Explore More...

Related Items

Evita: The Complete Motion Picture Music Soundtrack 2-Disc Set
Russ Tamblyn MGM Original 8×10 Publicity Press Photo [G24]
Game of Thrones Lion & Dragon 24 x 36 HBO TV Series Poster
Lilo & Stitch Original Full Page Newspaper Ad (New York Times June 21, 2002) [A40]
The Dark Knight Rises Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Import Edition
The Serpent’s Egg Special Edition Blu-ray
Adweek Magazine (September 23, 2013) David Gilboa Neil Blumenthal Russell Simmons Omar Johnson [S53]
Screenland Magazine (June 1951) Elizabeth Taylor Cover [190123]
Mel Gibson The Patriot Special Edition DVD (2000)
Lamode China 22 Carat Gold Taylor Smith USA 4388 12 inch Serving Platter [U98]
newspSKU: 220723-102180-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.