A Fine Madness (1966) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Sean Connery, Joanne Woodward & Irvin Kershner

Movie Poster SKU: 170311-63736-1

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New

Lines: Throwback Space

Genres: Comedy | Drama | Romance

Studio: Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: June 29, 1966

For sale is an original movie poster one sheet for the Warner Bros. film A Fine Madness directed by Irvin Kershner (who also directed Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back). The item has some water damage and small tears at the folds, along with creases and general wear from storage. There is writing on front and a number written on back. There is also a small pinhole at the top.

The item will be shipped folded in a clear wrapper, with cardboard.

A Fine Madness centers on Samson Shillitoe (Sean Connery), mad genius of a poet who’s irresistible to women but plagued by writer’s block. He eventually agrees to see a psychiatrist… and his beautiful wife (Joanne Woodward).

Size: 27 x 40 inches

Cast: Ayllene Gibbons | Bernie Meyer | Bibi Osterwald | Clive Revill | Colleen Dewhurst | Dorothea MacFarland | Gerald S. O'Loughlin | Harry Bellaver | Jackie Coogan | James Millhollin | Jean Seberg | Joanne Woodward | John Fiedler | Jon Lormer | Kay Medford | Mabel Albertson | Patrick O'Neal | Renee Taylor | Richard S. Castellano | Sean Connery | Sean Keeping | Sorrell Booke | Sue Ane Langdon | Werner Peters | Zohra Lampert

Directors: Irvin Kershner

