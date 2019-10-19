The Graduate Soundtrack Music from the Broadway Comedy (2002)

View larger $6.99 $4.87 - Select Qty - 1

Item Release Date: April 9, 2002

Mrs. Robinson – Simon & Garfunkel

Everybody’s Talkin’ – Harry Nilsson

Moon River – Andy Williams

California Dreamin’ – The Mamas & The Papas

Sunshine Superman – Donovan

Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is a Season) – The Byrds

Theme from “A Summer Place” – Percy Faith & His Orchestra

The Sound of Silence – Simon & Garfunkel

Black Coffee – Ray Charles

Love Potion No. 9 – Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass

You’ve Made Me So Very Happy – Blood, Sweat & Tears

Red Rubber Ball – The Cyrkle

San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair) – Scott McKenzie

Baby Driver – Simon & Garfunkel

Wouldn’t It Be Nice – The Beach Boys

Project Name: The Graduate

