The Graduate Soundtrack Music from the Broadway Comedy (2002)

The Graduate Soundtrack Music from the Broadway Comedy (2002)
CDSKU: 191019-79446-1
UPC: 696998646827
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Comedy | Mature | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: SONY Music
Item Release Date: April 9, 2002
Details

Mrs. Robinson – Simon & Garfunkel
Everybody’s Talkin’ – Harry Nilsson
Moon River – Andy Williams
California Dreamin’ – The Mamas & The Papas
Sunshine Superman – Donovan
Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is a Season) – The Byrds
Theme from “A Summer Place” – Percy Faith & His Orchestra
The Sound of Silence – Simon & Garfunkel
Black Coffee – Ray Charles
Love Potion No. 9 – Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
You’ve Made Me So Very Happy – Blood, Sweat & Tears
Red Rubber Ball – The Cyrkle
San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair) – Scott McKenzie
Baby Driver – Simon & Garfunkel
Wouldn’t It Be Nice – The Beach Boys

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Project Name: The Graduate

