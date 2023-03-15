- Cast: Austin Pendleton | Bart Braverman | Buddy Kling | Claudia Jennings | Daina House | Danny Sullivan | Dub Taylor | Ed Steef | Eileen Brennan | Gary Sandy | Henry Fonda | Jocelyn Jones | John Byner | Leigh French | Melanie Mayron | Mews Small | Miles Watkins | Nancy Bleier | Oliver Clark | Robert Englund | Susan Sarandon | Tara Strohmeier | Tom Rosqui | Valerie Curtin
- Directors: John Leone | Michael Pressman
- Composers: Craig Safan
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Action | Comedy | Cult Cinema
- Studios: BSX Music
- Original Release Date: July 1, 1976
- Product Release Date: March 26, 2021
- Rating: r
- More: Action | Claudia Jennings | Comedy | Cult Cinema
The Great Texas Dynamite Chase Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD.
Presenting the World Premiere soundtrack of The Great Smokey Roadblock/The Great Texas Dynamite Chase.
The album was mastered by James Nelson of Digital Outland. The booklet contains liner notes written by noted author Randall D. Larson and includes comments from the composer and producer/director Michael Pressman.
Playlists
Main Title from The Great Smokey Roadblock
In The Truck Yard
Beebo's Theme
Beebo Puts His Foot Down
Beebo Drives
I Can't Help It
John And Penelope
Packing Up Eleanor
Troubled Sleep
Whoopsie-Daisy
Convoy To The Roadblock
Good Times, Good Friends
John's Last Run
Main Title from The Great Texas Dynamite Chase
Late To Work
Candy's Short Fuse
Ellie Jo Hits The Road
Candy Meets Ellie Jo
Duds
Highway Patrollin'
The Woman Behind The Man
Candy Negotiates
Let's Get Rich
Ellie Jo Sets The Charge
New World Bank
Petty Thief
Love Is Good To Me
Greg Stays
The Law
Escape From Del Rio
The Big Getaway
End Credits from The Great Texas Dynamite Chase
Specifications
- Number of Discs:1
- People / Bands: Austin Pendleton | Bart Braverman | Buddy Kling | Claudia Jennings | Craig Safan | Daina House | Danny Sullivan | Dub Taylor | Ed Steef | Eileen Brennan | Gary Sandy | Henry Fonda | Jocelyn Jones | John Byner | John Leone | Leigh French | Melanie Mayron | Mews Small | Michael Pressman | Miles Watkins | Nancy Bleier | Oliver Clark | Robert Englund | Susan Sarandon | Tara Strohmeier | Tom Rosqui | Valerie Curtin
- Shows / Movies: The Great Smokey Roadblock | The Great Texas Dynamite Chase
- Genres: Action | Comedy | Cult Cinema
- Companies: BSX Music
- Product Types: Music & Movie Formats > CD | Music & Spoken Word
- Music Genres: Soundtracks