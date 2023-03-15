Share Page Support Us
The Great Texas Dynamite Chase Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD

$19.25
$17.50
See Options

3 in stock
CD
SKU: 230316-106933
UPC: 712187489140
Part No: BSXCD8914
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Great Texas Dynamite Chase Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD.

Presenting the World Premiere soundtrack of The Great Smokey Roadblock/The Great Texas Dynamite Chase.

The album was mastered by James Nelson of Digital Outland. The booklet contains liner notes written by noted author Randall D. Larson and includes comments from the composer and producer/director Michael Pressman.

Playlists

  • Main Title from The Great Smokey Roadblock
    In The Truck Yard
    Beebo's Theme
    Beebo Puts His Foot Down
    Beebo Drives
    I Can't Help It
    John And Penelope
    Packing Up Eleanor
    Troubled Sleep
    Whoopsie-Daisy
    Convoy To The Roadblock
    Good Times, Good Friends
    John's Last Run
    Main Title from The Great Texas Dynamite Chase
    Late To Work
    Candy's Short Fuse
    Ellie Jo Hits The Road
    Candy Meets Ellie Jo
    Duds
    Highway Patrollin'
    The Woman Behind The Man
    Candy Negotiates
    Let's Get Rich
    Ellie Jo Sets The Charge
    New World Bank
    Petty Thief
    Love Is Good To Me
    Greg Stays
    The Law
    Escape From Del Rio
    The Big Getaway
    End Credits from The Great Texas Dynamite Chase

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    1
