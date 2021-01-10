When The Wolf Man Blooms Pullover Hoodie Sweatshirt UNI1269-AFTH

View larger $44.92 From: $39.52 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 8 Options \/ Style: AFTH Size: SM Adult Heavyweight Cotton/Poly Hoodie $39.52 Style: AFTH Size: MED Adult Heavyweight Cotton/Poly Hoodie $39.52 Style: AFTH Size: LRG Adult Heavyweight Cotton/Poly Hoodie $39.52 Style: AFTH Size: XL Adult Heavyweight Cotton/Poly Hoodie $39.52 Style: AFTH Size: 2XL Adult Heavyweight Cotton/Poly Hoodie $48.83 Style: AFTH Size: 3XL Adult Heavyweight Cotton/Poly Hoodie $48.83 Style: AFTH Size: 4XL Adult Heavyweight Cotton/Poly Hoodie $48.83 Style: AFTH Size: 5XL Adult Heavyweight Cotton/Poly Hoodie $48.83 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock Style: AFTH Size: SM Adult Heavyweight Cotton/Poly Hoodie

AFTH Size Chart

Description: This is a high quality, pre-shrunk and machine washable hoodie. It is 75% Cotton and 25% Polyester. The hoodie features premium ringspun cotton, double-needle cuffs, a large pouch pocket in front, and a drawstring. This is a high quality, pre-shrunk and machine washable hoodie. It is 75% Cotton and 25% Polyester. The hoodie features premium ringspun cotton, double-needle cuffs, a large pouch pocket in front, and a drawstring. - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock Style: AFTH Size: MED Adult Heavyweight Cotton/Poly Hoodie

AFTH Size Chart

Description: This is a high quality, pre-shrunk and machine washable hoodie. It is 75% Cotton and 25% Polyester. The hoodie features premium ringspun cotton, double-needle cuffs, a large pouch pocket in front, and a drawstring. This is a high quality, pre-shrunk and machine washable hoodie. It is 75% Cotton and 25% Polyester. The hoodie features premium ringspun cotton, double-needle cuffs, a large pouch pocket in front, and a drawstring. - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock Style: AFTH Size: LRG Adult Heavyweight Cotton/Poly Hoodie

AFTH Size Chart

Description: This is a high quality, pre-shrunk and machine washable hoodie. It is 75% Cotton and 25% Polyester. The hoodie features premium ringspun cotton, double-needle cuffs, a large pouch pocket in front, and a drawstring. This is a high quality, pre-shrunk and machine washable hoodie. It is 75% Cotton and 25% Polyester. The hoodie features premium ringspun cotton, double-needle cuffs, a large pouch pocket in front, and a drawstring. - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock Style: AFTH Size: XL Adult Heavyweight Cotton/Poly Hoodie

AFTH Size Chart

Description: This is a high quality, pre-shrunk and machine washable hoodie. It is 75% Cotton and 25% Polyester. The hoodie features premium ringspun cotton, double-needle cuffs, a large pouch pocket in front, and a drawstring. This is a high quality, pre-shrunk and machine washable hoodie. It is 75% Cotton and 25% Polyester. The hoodie features premium ringspun cotton, double-needle cuffs, a large pouch pocket in front, and a drawstring. - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock Style: AFTH Size: 2XL Adult Heavyweight Cotton/Poly Hoodie

AFTH Size Chart

Description: This is a high quality, pre-shrunk and machine washable hoodie. It is 75% Cotton and 25% Polyester. The hoodie features premium ringspun cotton, double-needle cuffs, a large pouch pocket in front, and a drawstring. This is a high quality, pre-shrunk and machine washable hoodie. It is 75% Cotton and 25% Polyester. The hoodie features premium ringspun cotton, double-needle cuffs, a large pouch pocket in front, and a drawstring. - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock Style: AFTH Size: 3XL Adult Heavyweight Cotton/Poly Hoodie

AFTH Size Chart

Description: This is a high quality, pre-shrunk and machine washable hoodie. It is 75% Cotton and 25% Polyester. The hoodie features premium ringspun cotton, double-needle cuffs, a large pouch pocket in front, and a drawstring. This is a high quality, pre-shrunk and machine washable hoodie. It is 75% Cotton and 25% Polyester. The hoodie features premium ringspun cotton, double-needle cuffs, a large pouch pocket in front, and a drawstring. - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock Style: AFTH Size: 4XL Adult Heavyweight Cotton/Poly Hoodie

AFTH Size Chart

Description: This is a high quality, pre-shrunk and machine washable hoodie. It is 75% Cotton and 25% Polyester. The hoodie features premium ringspun cotton, double-needle cuffs, a large pouch pocket in front, and a drawstring. This is a high quality, pre-shrunk and machine washable hoodie. It is 75% Cotton and 25% Polyester. The hoodie features premium ringspun cotton, double-needle cuffs, a large pouch pocket in front, and a drawstring. - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock Style: AFTH Size: 5XL Adult Heavyweight Cotton/Poly Hoodie

AFTH Size Chart

Description: This is a high quality, pre-shrunk and machine washable hoodie. It is 75% Cotton and 25% Polyester. The hoodie features premium ringspun cotton, double-needle cuffs, a large pouch pocket in front, and a drawstring. This is a high quality, pre-shrunk and machine washable hoodie. It is 75% Cotton and 25% Polyester. The hoodie features premium ringspun cotton, double-needle cuffs, a large pouch pocket in front, and a drawstring.





AFTH: Adult Heavyweight Hoodie Sweatshirt SKU: 210110-84165-1

Weight: 1.03 lbs

Condition: New

AFTH Size Chart SKU: 210110-84165-1Weight: 1.03 lbsCondition: New

View All: Bela Lugosi | Claude Rains | Lon Chaney Jr. items

Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | Pullovers & Hoodies

Lines: Throwback Space

Genres: Horror | Monster Movies

Studio: Trev | Universal

Original U.S. Release: December 12, 1941

Rating: NR



Our exclusive line of apparel is made from the finest materials and contain beautifully designed graphics that will immediately remind you of your favorite movie, classic television series or comic book character.



All designs are fully licensed and will be made on-demand when you order. Please allow up to 2 weeks for delivery.



Due to licensing restrictions, this item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.



Visit our Apparel Shop : Pullovers & Hoodies | T-Shirts - All Over Print | T-Shirts - Long Sleeve | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Wolf Man Blooms graphically shows how Lon Chaney Jr. transformed into Universal’s classic Wolf Man in the 1941 film. In addition to this Pullover Hoodie Sweatshirt, this design is also available as a Short Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt and a Long Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt.

Specifications

Material: 75/25 Cotton/Poly

Cast: Bela Lugosi | Claude Rains | Fay Helm | Lon Chaney Jr. | Patric Knowles | Ralph Bellamy | Warren William

Directors: George Waggner

Project Name: The Wolf Man (1941)

Characters: Wolf Man

Related Items

Categories

Horror | Monster Movies | Pullovers & Hoodies | Throwback Space | Trev | Universal