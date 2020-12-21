Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Stephen King’s Cycle of the Werewolf: A Novel Paperback Illustrated by Bernie Wrightson

Stephen King’s Cycle of the Werewolf: A Novel Paperback Illustrated by Bernie Wrightson
View larger
Stephen King’s Cycle of the Werewolf: A Novel Paperback Illustrated by Bernie Wrightson
Stephen King’s Cycle of the Werewolf: A Novel Paperback Illustrated by Bernie Wrightson

$18.00

$15.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 201221-83994-1
ISBN-13: 9781501177224
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Bernie Wrightson | Stephen King  items
Product Types: Books | Graphic Novels | Softcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Crime | Horror | Monster Movies
Studio: Gallery 13
Item Release Date: August 13, 2019
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The classic masterpiece by New York Times bestselling author Stephen King — illustrated by legendary artist Bernie Wrightson!

Terror began in January — by the light of the full moon…

The first scream came from the snowbound railwayman who felt the werewolf’s fangs ripping at his throat. The next month there was a scream of ecstatic agony from the woman attacked in her cozy bedroom. Now scenes of unbelievable horror unfold each time the full moon shines on the isolated Maine town of Tarker’s Mills. No one knows who will be attacked next. But one thing is sure. When the full moon rises, a paralyzing fear sweeps through Tarker’s Mills. For snarls that sound like human words can be heard whining through the wind. And all around are the footprints of a monster whose hunger cannot be sated…

Specifications

  • Pages: 128
  • Language: English
  • Size: 6 x 0.4 x 9 in


Authors: Stephen King
Artists: Bernie Wrightson

Related Items

Dario Argento’s Suspiria Original Soundtrack Album Music by Goblin
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 3 Including Centerfold Poster of King Kong (March 1, 1972)
DC Comics Retro Montage Superman, Flash, Batman, Green Lantern 22 x 34 inch Poster
Frank Frazetta Silver Warrior 24 x 36 inch Fantasy Art Poster
Cat Run 2 Blu-ray + Digital HD with Slipcover
Forrest J Ackerman Presents Mr. Monsters Movie Gold with Introduction by Stephen King (1st Edition, 1981)
Machete – Danny Trejo as Title Character 24 x 36 Inch Character Movie Poster
Mikey Collector’s Edition Blu-ray (2020)
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 2 Including Centerfold Poster by Gray Morrow (February 16, 1972)
H.R. Giger Museum Anima Mia 36 x 24 Inch Poster

Categories

Crime | Gallery 13 | Graphic Novels | Horror | Monster Movies | Softcover Books | The Museum of Fantastic Art