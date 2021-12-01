Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

An Original Soundtrack Score for Alfred Hitchcock’s The Lodger by Graham Reynolds Limited Vinyl Edition

An Original Soundtrack Score for Alfred Hitchcock’s The Lodger by Graham Reynolds Limited Vinyl Edition
View larger
$28.99
$22.97
See Options

3 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 211201-97985-1
UPC: 809236160614
Part No: LP-FIRE-606
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Part of Fire’s ongoing series of re-imagined soundtracks. Following on from Fenella, Jane Weaver’s score for Marcell Jankovics Feherlofia, and Death and Vanilla’s reworking of The Tenant and Vampyr.

A specially recorded soundtrack for Alfred Hitchcock’s legendary Ripper-based drama by multi-award-winning composer Graham Reynolds (Where Do You Go, Bernadette/A Scanner Darkly). The Lodger – based on Marie Belloc Lowndes’ 1913 novel with a nod to the infamous Jack The Ripper case – set many hearts racing when visiting the East End of London and an unexpected fog descended. The drama was afoot, and the tension has been further escalated with a re-imagined score by multi award-winning composer, bandleader, and innovative improvisor, Graham Reynolds.

This tale of murder and suspense set on the streets of terrorised London is eerily completed as Reynolds’ sweeps from light to dark; it’s playful in places, haunting, a tease – like Hitchcock at his best. Nowhere is safe, even the seemingly innocuous Police Station which is accompanied by a brooding piece of maniacal piano that underpins a gloriously evocative theme; a haunting and suggestive muse that stutters with tension.

It’s another Reynolds’ master stroke on the heels of his score for Richard Linklater’s Where Do You Go, Bernadette, his work on Ballet Austin’s Grimm Tales and his contribution to The Sound Of Science, a multimedia collaboration with Kronos Quartet’s former cellist Jeffery Zeigler.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Material: Vinyl
Explore More...

Related Items

The Art of Troma Hardcover Edition (2018)
Rare Original 2010: The Year We Make Contact U.S. 20 Page Pressbook (1984) Roy Scheider, John Lithgow & Helen Mirren
Stan Lee and Kevin Smith Save the World 2-Disc DVD Set
Home from the Hill – Movie Tie-In Paperback Edition, M4128 (1960)
Larry Cohen’s Bone Special Edition DVD
The Faces of Hollywood: Classic Celebrity Portraits Hardcover Edition (1968) [193175]
Funko Mad Max: Fury Road POP Movies Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa Vinyl Figure Number 508
Being There Paperback Movie Tie-In Edition by Jerzy Kosinski (1980)
Lynda Carter, Loni Anderson Partners in Crime Publicity Photo [210906-0168]
Life Magazine (September 1, 1972) Auto Worker Larry Walker, How Nixon Sees His Second Term [J91]
VinylSKU: 211201-97985-1
UPC: 809236160614
Part No: LP-FIRE-606
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New