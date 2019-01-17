Zombie 40th Anniversary 3-Disc Limited Edition

$49.95
Original U.S. Release: July 18, 1980
Item Release Date: November 27, 2018
Rating: R
Details
40th Anniversary Limited Edition! New 4K Restoration!
In Italy, it was considered the ‘unofficial sequel’ to DAWN OF THE DEAD. In England, it was known as ZOMBIE FLESH EATERS and banned as obscene. In America, it was called ZOMBIE and advertised with the depraved tag line “WE ARE GOING TO EAT YOU!” Tisa Farrow (THE GRIM REAPER), Ian McCulloch (CONTAMINATION), Al Cliver (CANNIBALS), and Richard Johnson (THE HAUNTING) star in this worldwide splatter sensation directed by ‘Maestro Of Gore’ Lucio Fulci (CITY OF THE LIVING DEAD, THE HOUSE BY THE CEMETERY) that remains one of the most eye-skewering, skin-ripping, gore-gushingly graphic horror hits of all time!
Just in time for its 40th Anniversary, Blue Underground is proud to present ZOMBIE in a brand-new 4K Restoration from the original uncut and uncensored camera negative. This is ZOMBIE like you’ve truly never seen it before, bursting at the seams with hours of new and archival Extras!
Special Features
- WORLD PREMIERE! New 4K Restoration from the uncensored original camera negative
- NEW! Audio Commentary #1 with Troy Howarth, author of Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and His Films
- Audio Commentary #2 with Star Ian McCulloch and Diabolik Magazine Editor Jason J. Slater
- NEW! When The Earth Spits Out The Dead - Interview with Stephen Thrower, Author of Beyond Terror: The Films of Lucio Fulci
- Theatrical Trailers, TV Spots, Radio Spots
- Poster & Still Gallery
- Guillermo del Toro Introduction
- Zombie Wasteland - Interviews with Stars Ian McCulloch, Richard Johnson & Al Cliver, and Actor/Stuntman Ottaviano Dell'Acqua
- Flesh Eaters on Film - Interview with Co-Producer Fabrizio De Angelis
- Deadtime Stories - Interviews with Co-Writers Elisa Briganti and (Uncredited) Dardano Sacchetti
- World of the Dead - Interviews with Cinematographer Sergio Salvati and Production & Costume Designer Walter Patriarca
- Zombi Italiano - Interviews with Special Make-Up Effects Artists Gianetto De Rossi & Maurizio Trani and Special Effects Artist Gino De Rossi
- Notes on a Headstone - Interview with Composer Fabio Frizzi
- All in the Family - Interview with Antonella Fulci
- Zombie Lover - Award-Winning Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro talks about one of his favorite films
- BONUS! ZOMBIE Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD by Fabio Frizzi (with exclusive Bonus Track)
- BONUS! Collectable Booklet with new essay by author Stephen Thrower
Specifications
- Audio: Audio: 7.1 DTS-HD (English, Italian); 1.0 DTS-HD (English, Italian); 1.0 Dolby Digital (French)
- Aspect Ratio: High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) Widescreen 2.40:1 feature presentation and Bonus Extras Blu-ray
- Subtitles: English SDH, Francais, Espanol, Portugues, Deutsch, Italiano, Dansk, Suomi, Nederlands, Svenska, Russian, Korean, Japanese, Chinese, Thai, English for Italian Audio
- Region: All
Cast: Al Cliver | Ian McCulloch | Olga Karlatos | Richard Johnson | Tisa Farrow
Directors: Lucio Fulci
Project Name: Zombie
