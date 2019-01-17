Zombie 40th Anniversary 3-Disc Limited Edition

View larger $49.95 From: $36.97 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 3 Options \/ Cover C Worms $36.97 Cover B Splinter $36.97 Cover A Bridge $36.97 - Select Qty - 1

Details

40th Anniversary Limited Edition! New 4K Restoration!

In Italy, it was considered the ‘unofficial sequel’ to DAWN OF THE DEAD. In England, it was known as ZOMBIE FLESH EATERS and banned as obscene. In America, it was called ZOMBIE and advertised with the depraved tag line “WE ARE GOING TO EAT YOU!” Tisa Farrow (THE GRIM REAPER), Ian McCulloch (CONTAMINATION), Al Cliver (CANNIBALS), and Richard Johnson (THE HAUNTING) star in this worldwide splatter sensation directed by ‘Maestro Of Gore’ Lucio Fulci (CITY OF THE LIVING DEAD, THE HOUSE BY THE CEMETERY) that remains one of the most eye-skewering, skin-ripping, gore-gushingly graphic horror hits of all time!

Just in time for its 40th Anniversary, Blue Underground is proud to present ZOMBIE in a brand-new 4K Restoration from the original uncut and uncensored camera negative. This is ZOMBIE like you’ve truly never seen it before, bursting at the seams with hours of new and archival Extras!

Special Features

WORLD PREMIERE! New 4K Restoration from the uncensored original camera negative

NEW! Audio Commentary #1 with Troy Howarth, author of Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and His Films

Audio Commentary #2 with Star Ian McCulloch and Diabolik Magazine Editor Jason J. Slater

NEW! When The Earth Spits Out The Dead - Interview with Stephen Thrower, Author of Beyond Terror: The Films of Lucio Fulci

Theatrical Trailers, TV Spots, Radio Spots

Poster & Still Gallery

Guillermo del Toro Introduction

Zombie Wasteland - Interviews with Stars Ian McCulloch, Richard Johnson & Al Cliver, and Actor/Stuntman Ottaviano Dell'Acqua

Flesh Eaters on Film - Interview with Co-Producer Fabrizio De Angelis

Deadtime Stories - Interviews with Co-Writers Elisa Briganti and (Uncredited) Dardano Sacchetti

World of the Dead - Interviews with Cinematographer Sergio Salvati and Production & Costume Designer Walter Patriarca

Zombi Italiano - Interviews with Special Make-Up Effects Artists Gianetto De Rossi & Maurizio Trani and Special Effects Artist Gino De Rossi

Notes on a Headstone - Interview with Composer Fabio Frizzi

All in the Family - Interview with Antonella Fulci

Zombie Lover - Award-Winning Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro talks about one of his favorite films

BONUS! ZOMBIE Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD by Fabio Frizzi (with exclusive Bonus Track)

BONUS! Collectable Booklet with new essay by author Stephen Thrower

Specifications

Audio: Audio: 7.1 DTS-HD (English, Italian); 1.0 DTS-HD (English, Italian); 1.0 Dolby Digital (French)

Aspect Ratio: High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) Widescreen 2.40:1 feature presentation and Bonus Extras Blu-ray

Subtitles: English SDH, Francais, Espanol, Portugues, Deutsch, Italiano, Dansk, Suomi, Nederlands, Svenska, Russian, Korean, Japanese, Chinese, Thai, English for Italian Audio

Region: All

Cast: Al Cliver | Ian McCulloch | Olga Karlatos | Richard Johnson | Tisa Farrow

Directors: Lucio Fulci

Project Name: Zombie

