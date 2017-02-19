The Fly Japanese Movie Theater Official Souvenir Program David Cronenberg & Jeff Goldblum (1986)

Souvenir Program SKU: 170219-63205-1

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New

View All: David Cronenberg items

Product Types: Books | Magazines

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Genres: Horror | Suspense | Thriller

Studio: Twentieth Century Fox

Original U.S. Release: August 15, 1986

Rating: R

Used items are not returnable and can not be refunded.

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

These are original movie theater souvenir programs from the 1986 theatrical release of the cult classic David Cronenberg horror film The Fly, which starred Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis and John Getz. The programs are filled with full color and black & white photos, with text in Japanese. These rare items are a must have for fans of David Cronenberg and his movies.

The Fly – a remake of the 1958 Kurt Neumann film of the same name – centers on a brilliant but eccentric scientist (Jeff Goldblum), who begins to transform into a giant fly-type beast after one of his experiments goes horribly wrong.

These items are in excellent condition, and have slight creasing and corner dings from years of storage.

Size: 8.5 X 12 inches

Cast: David Cronenberg | Geena Davis | George Chuvalo | Jeff Goldblum | John Getz | Joy Boushel | Leslie Carlson | Michael Copeman

Directors: David Cronenberg

Related Items

Categories

Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Horror | Magazines | Suspense | Thriller | Throwback Space | Twentieth Century Fox