The Fly Japanese Movie Theater Official Souvenir Program David Cronenberg & Jeff Goldblum (1986)

$19.99

$13.99


4 in stock


Souvenir ProgramSKU: 170219-63205-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Books | Magazines
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Horror | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: August 15, 1986
Rating: R
Used items are not returnable and can not be refunded.
Details

These are original movie theater souvenir programs from the 1986 theatrical release of the cult classic David Cronenberg horror film The Fly, which starred Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis and John Getz. The programs are filled with full color and black & white photos, with text in Japanese. These rare items are a must have for fans of David Cronenberg and his movies.

The Fly – a remake of the 1958 Kurt Neumann film of the same name – centers on a brilliant but eccentric scientist (Jeff Goldblum), who begins to transform into a giant fly-type beast after one of his experiments goes horribly wrong.

These items are in excellent condition, and have slight creasing and corner dings from years of storage.

Size: 8.5 X 12 inches

Cast: David Cronenberg | Geena Davis | George Chuvalo | Jeff Goldblum | John Getz | Joy Boushel | Leslie Carlson | Michael Copeman
Directors: David Cronenberg

