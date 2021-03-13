Panic (a.k.a. Bakterion) Blu-ray Edition

- Cast: David Warbeck | Janet Agren | Roberto Ricci
- Directors: Tonino Ricci
- Project Name Bakterion (Panic)
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Horror | Science Fiction
- Studios: Code Red
- Original Release Date: December 7, 1982
- Product Release Date: December 1, 2020
- Rating: NR
An English village turns into a hunting ground when an unholy bacterial experiment gone horribly wrong turns a local scientist into a deformed, rampaging nightmare! With the population being picked off one by one, it’s up to an intrepid police detective (David Warbeck, The Last Hunter, The Beyond, Tiger Joe) and a sexy scientist (Janet Agren, The Gates of Hell, Hands of Steel, Eaten Alive) to put a stop to this bloodthirsty madness before the government steps in and wipes out the entire town! Missing in action for decades since its reign as a popular ‘80s video rental, this slimy slice of Italian horror is now remastered in HD for the very first time!
Special Features
- Mastered from a High Quality 2016 HD Scan
- Trailers
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Language: English
- Region: A
