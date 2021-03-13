Share Page Support Us
Panic (a.k.a. Bakterion) Blu-ray Edition

$29.99
$19.70
2 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210313-85672-1
UPC: 738329252069
Part No: K25206
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

An English village turns into a hunting ground when an unholy bacterial experiment gone horribly wrong turns a local scientist into a deformed, rampaging nightmare! With the population being picked off one by one, it’s up to an intrepid police detective (David Warbeck, The Last Hunter, The Beyond, Tiger Joe) and a sexy scientist (Janet Agren, The Gates of Hell, Hands of Steel, Eaten Alive) to put a stop to this bloodthirsty madness before the government steps in and wipes out the entire town! Missing in action for decades since its reign as a popular ‘80s video rental, this slimy slice of Italian horror is now remastered in HD for the very first time!

Special Features

  • Mastered from a High Quality 2016 HD Scan
  • Trailers

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Language: English
  • Region: A
Explore More...

